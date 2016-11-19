* Spurs beat West ham United 3-2 with two late goals from Kane

* Striker's winner came from the spot in injury time, the second penalty of the match

* West Ham also scored penalty

* Antonio opened scoring for visitors with 24th-minute header

* Winks equalised for Spurs on first Premier League start

* West Ham's Reid sent off for second yellow card late on

* Spurs next at Chelsea, West Ham travel to Manchester United

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 3 WEST HAM UNITED 2

Nov 19 Two quickfire late goals from Harry Kane sealed an astonishing Tottenham Hotspur comeback in a pulsating 3-2 Premier League victory over West Ham United at White Hart Lane on Saturday.

With Spurs trailing 2-1 and their unbeaten league record in danger, Kane struck from close range two minutes from time and kept his cool to put away a stoppage-time penalty after Son Heung-min was fouled.

It was the second time referee Mike Dean pointed to the spot on Saturday and the ninth penalty he has awarded in 10 games. Manuel Lanzini also scored for West Ham on 68 minutes after Winston Reid, who was later sent off, was grappled to the floor.

Michail Antonio gave West Ham the lead with a header after 24 minutes before Harry Winks equalised on 51 minutes with his first Premier League goal on his first league start.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)