London derbies and away matches have been the backbone of West Ham's success this season and Sunday's fixture against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane is the "perfect" game for the club to get back to winning ways, striker Mauro Zarate said.

West Ham, who have taken just a point from their last two games, have won all three London derbies they have played this season, beating Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

They also have the second-best away record in the Premier League, behind Arsenal, taking 13 points from a possible 18, but will come up against a Spurs side who have not lost a league game since their opening day defeat to Manchester United.

"We need to win again and this is a perfect match for us because it's a derby and it's away," Zarate, whose two league goals this season have come in London derby victories, told the club's website (www.whufc.com).

"Obviously I know - we all know - how important this is to the fans. They always want us to win against Tottenham and we will do our best to win the match."

West Ham will be without midfielder Dimitri Payet, who has been ruled out for three months due to an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old has been instrumental in their charge up the table to sixth place, behind Tottenham on goal difference, but Payet backed his team to continue the push for a spot in Europe.

"I am very confident that the team can do well without me," Payet said.

"It would be fantastic if we could qualify for Europe next season. The season is very long and we have many games coming up in a short space of time which could be crucial.

"I hope to come back with the team still on track to achieve something really special this season," he added.

