Nov 20 West Ham's success this season has been largely based on their performances in London derbies and away matches and Sunday's visit to Tottenham Hotspur is the perfect game to get back to winning ways, striker Mauro Zarate said.

West Ham, who have one point from their last two Premier League games, have won all three London derbies they have played this season, beating Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

They also have the second-best away record in the league, behind Arsenal, taking 13 points from a possible 18, but will come up against a Spurs side who have not lost a league game since their opening day defeat at Manchester United.

"We need to win again and this is a perfect match for us because it's a derby and it's away," Zarate, whose two league goals this season have come in London derby victories, told the club's website (www.whufc.com).

"Obviously I know - we all know - how important this is to the fans. They always want us to win against Tottenham and we will do our best to win the match."

West Ham will be missing their influential France midfielder Dimitri Payet, who is out for three months with an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old has been instrumental in their charge up the table to sixth place, behind Spurs on goal difference, but Payet backed his team to continue the push for a spot in Europe.

"I am very confident that the team can do well without me," he said. "It would be fantastic if we could qualify for Europe next season. The season is very long and we have many games coming up in a short space of time which could be crucial.

"I hope to come back with the team still on track to achieve something really special this season," added the playmaker.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic, who relished playing against Tottenham when he was a defender at the Hammers in the mid-1990s, tried to play down the gifted Frenchman's absence.

"We're not only Payet," he told a pre-match news conference on Friday. "We have a lot of quality players and those who play will have to step up and do more for us. It's a special game and it was when I used to play for West Ham." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Ken Ferris)