Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON, July 13 Tottenham Hotspur's Togo forward Emmanuel Adebayor is recovering in hospital from a mild bout of malaria, the Premier League club said on Sunday.
Adebayor was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell, the club's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) reported.
"A swift diagnosis meant the disease was detected at an early stage and he is responding well to treatment," the club said.
"The striker is expected to be released from hospital tomorrow and will then require a minimum of seven days before returning to training."
Adebayor, who scored 14 goals for Tottenham last season, will miss the club's pre-season tour of North America. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.