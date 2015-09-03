Sept 3 Tottenham Hotspur forward Emmanuel Adebayor has been dropped from the Spurs' Europa League squad as the out-of-favour striker remains in limbo at the club.

Spurs were keen to part ways with the Togo international during the summer transfer window with the club even attempting to sever his contract to remove his bumper wages, according to British media reports.

Spurs were desperate to get his weekly wage off the books before Tuesday's transfer deadline but no agreement could be reached.

The North London club tried to offload the striker to Aston Villa and West Ham United on deadline day but they were put off by his reported 100,000 pounds ($153,090) per week wages.

The former Arsenal forward has been training with Spurs' development squad and has been stripped off his No. 10 shirt, which has gone to Harry Kane.

