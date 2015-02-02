Celta eye famous upset of injury-hit Man United
MADRID Celta Vigo are confident they have the mental strength to upset an injury-hit Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals, according to the Spanish side's striker John Guidetti.
LONDON Cameroon defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto has left Tottenham Hotspur after being released from his contract, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.
Assou-Ekotto, part of Cameroon's squad at last year's World Cup, has not featured for Spurs this season, having spent last term on loan at Queens Park Rangers.
The 30-year-old left back joined Tottenham in 2006 and made 204 appearances, featuring in the club's run to the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2010-11.
MADRID No longer the flying winger of old, Cristiano Ronaldo showed his transformation to deadly centre forward has been completed to perfection as he netted a superb hat-trick in Real Madrid's 3-0 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.