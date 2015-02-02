LONDON Feb 2 Cameroon defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto has left Tottenham Hotspur after being released from his contract, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.

Assou-Ekotto, part of Cameroon's squad at last year's World Cup, has not featured for Spurs this season, having spent last term on loan at Queens Park Rangers.

The 30-year-old left back joined Tottenham in 2006 and made 204 appearances, featuring in the club's run to the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2010-11. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)