Soccer-No approach from Norwich for O'Neill - Northern Irish FA
LONDON, May 2 Northern Ireland have not received an official request from Norwich City to speak to Michael O'Neill amid media reports linking their manager with the Championship club.
LONDON Feb 2 Cameroon defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto has left Tottenham Hotspur after being released from his contract, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.
Assou-Ekotto, part of Cameroon's squad at last year's World Cup, has not featured for Spurs this season, having spent last term on loan at Queens Park Rangers.
The 30-year-old left back joined Tottenham in 2006 and made 204 appearances, featuring in the club's run to the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2010-11. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)
MADRID, May 2 Celta Vigo are confident they have the mental strength to upset an injury-hit Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals, according to the Spanish side's striker John Guidetti.