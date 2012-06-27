June 27 Midfielder Gareth Bale has signed a new four-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur that will keep him at White Hart Lane until 2016, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

"I've been here for five years now and I've enjoyed every minute," Bale told the Tottenham website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"The fans have been great to me and I'd love to re-pay them and do the very best for them. The club is progressing and I want to be a part of that, so it was great to get the deal done," added the Welsh international who had been linked in the media with a move to Barcelona.

"I love the club and the fans and I want to play my part in trying to get us back into the Champions League - where we belong," he said.

Tottenham are still without a manager following the sacking of Harry Redknapp earlier this month.

Spurs were fourth last season but missed out on the Champions League because Chelsea won the European competition having finished sixth in the table. (Reporting by Matt Barker; Editing By Alison Wildey)