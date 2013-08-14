LONDON Aug 14 France midfielder Etienne Capoue has passed a medical at Tottenham Hotspur and will join the Premier League club from Toulouse shortly, he told Sky Sports News on Wednesday.

"There is only some paperwork to sign now. I will be at the training ground tomorrow," said the 25-year-old.

"Tottenham is a super club. It's the best club to continue my career. It should be official very quickly now."

The signing of Capoue will take Tottenham's spending above 50 million pounds ($77.7 million) in the close season with Spain striker Roberto Soldado, Brazil midfielder Paulinho and Belgium winger Nacer Chadli having already arrived at White Hart Lane.

Spurs sold Tom Huddlestone to Hull City on Wednesday and fellow midfielder Jake Livermore joined the Tigers on a one-year loan deal.

