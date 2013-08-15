Aug 15 France midfielder Etienne Capoue has completed a move from Toulouse to Tottenham Hotspur, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder has won seven caps for his country and scored 13 times in 174 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Tottenham did not reveal how much they had paid for Capoue but British media reported a fee in the region of 9 million pounds ($13.98 million) for the player, who had also been linked with newly promoted Cardiff City.

Spurs manager Andre Villas Boas has been busy adding to his squad in the close season with Capoue following Spain striker Roberto Soldado, Brazil midfielder Paulinho and Belgium winger Nacer Chadli for fees totalling 50 million pounds.

Spurs begin their Premier League campaign on Sunday at newly promoted Crystal Palace. ($1 = 0.6436 British pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford)