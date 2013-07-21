LONDON, July 21 Belgium international winger Nacer Chadli ended speculation over his future when he left Twente Enschede for Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, the Premier League club announced.

The 23-year-old, chased by a number of other top clubs in Europe, signed for a fee in the region of 7.0 million pounds ($10.68 million), according to media reports.

He becomes Spurs second major signing of the close season. Earlier this month they signed Brazilian international midfielder Paulinho for a fee reported as 17.0 million pounds.

Chadli, who has dual Moroccan and Belgian citizenship, played once for Morocco in a friendly before switching to Belgium in 2011 and has now played 14 times for the Red Devils, scoring twice.

He joins Belgium international team mates, defender Jan Vertonghen and midfielder Mousa Dembele at White Hart Lane after they joined the club last year.

Chadli, who scored 12 goals in 26 appearances for Twente in the Dutch top flight last season, will vie with Aaron Lennon and Andros Townsend for a place out wide in the starting lineup as Spurs target a top four finish in the Premier League next season.

($1 = 0.6553 British pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)