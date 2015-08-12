Aug 12 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele recognises he needs to get more frequently on the scoresheet this season and says he is getting there.

The Belgian international, who joined the club in the summer of 2012, scored one goal in 40 appearances for the club last season but made only 10 starts in the Premier League.

"I want to score goals and make goals," the 28-year-old told the club's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"I've played a few games on the right now and I've been able to focus on being dangerous in front of goal and trying to do that more and more.

"The statistics will show that I need to score more goals so this is something I want to improve this season and show I can be more potent in front of goal."

Dembele, who started in his club's opening day 1-0 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford, is desperate to prove his worth at the north London club.

"I'm happy I started and I just try to develop every time I play, I want to show everyone what I can do," Dembele said.

"I hope to fight for the team and that's the first thing I'll do, fight for the team and try to do what the manager asks of me."

Tottenham will host Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth V in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)