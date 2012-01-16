Tottenham Hotspur's Yago Falque (R) takes the ball past Cheltenham Town's Russ Penn during their English FA Cup soccer match at White Hart Lane in London January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur have completed the permanent signing of Spanish under-21 international midfielder Yago Falque from Juventus and have immediately loaned him to English Championship (first division) leaders Southampton.

Falque, 21, has started twice for Spurs, both times in the Europa League, since joining the London club on a season-long loan from Juve in August. He has made six appearances in all for Spurs, but none in the Premier League.

"Yago will now join Championship leaders Southampton on loan for the remainder of the campaign to continue his development," Spurs said on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

