Factbox: Profile of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors
Profile of the Golden State Warriors, who beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday to win their second NBA championship in three seasons.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur have completed the permanent signing of Spanish under-21 international midfielder Yago Falque from Juventus and have immediately loaned him to English Championship (first division) leaders Southampton.
Falque, 21, has started twice for Spurs, both times in the Europa League, since joining the London club on a season-long loan from Juve in August. He has made six appearances in all for Spurs, but none in the Premier League.
"Yago will now join Championship leaders Southampton on loan for the remainder of the campaign to continue his development," Spurs said on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Clare Fallon)
Profile of the Golden State Warriors, who beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday to win their second NBA championship in three seasons.
Pakistan overcame a familiar attack of batting nerves to beat Sri Lanka by three wickets in a see-saw Group B game at Sophia Gardens to set up a Champions Trophy semi-final with hosts England back in Cardiff on Wednesday.