Tottenham Hotspur have signed Argentina defender Federico Fazio from Europa League champions Sevilla on a four-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

"I'm really happy to be here at this club, this great club with very good players," the two-cap Argentina international told Tottenham's official Twitter account.

"I come to Tottenham because I think it's a very good team, a very good club, very good fans. I know Spurs is a historic club in this country and league. This is a great club," the 27-year-old added.

Tottenham, who have enjoyed a good start to the Premier League season with two wins from as many games, host Liverpool on Sunday.

