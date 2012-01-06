Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur defender Michael Dawson will make his first appearance in more than four months against fourth division Cheltenham in the FA Cup on Saturday.
The central defender has recovered from an Achilles injury that has kept him out since August.
"It's great to have Michael coming back, he's been out quite a while now," manager Harry Redknapp said on the Premier League club's website (www.tottenham hotspur.com).
"He's worked hard to get back to fitness and is looking forward to playing."
Winger Aaron Lennon will also return after injuring his hamstring against Sunderland on December 18, and will feature in a much-changed Tottenham side.
"We will change it around," added Redknapp, whose club are third in the league with a game in hand.
"That's no disrespect to Cheltenham, but we've played the same players (over Christmas and New Year) and we can't keep playing them. We need to use the squad."
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alan Baldwin)
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.