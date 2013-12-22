Former England soccer manager and Glenn Hoddle Academy founder Glenn Hoddle (R) gives instructions to his player Ryan Burge of England before their friendly soccer match against Xerez Deportivo B at the academy soccer field in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain November... REUTERS/Jon Nazca

LONDON Glenn Hoddle wants another crack at managing boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur despite being sacked as manager of the north London side 10 years ago.

Bookmakers have installed caretaker manager Tim Sherwood as the early favourite but Hoddle has been direct in stating his interest in the job which was vacated by Andre Villas-Boas after their 5-0 mauling at home to Liverpool last weekend.

"I supported Tottenham at eight years of age, I went there aged 12, left when I was 28, went back to manage - it's in my blood and my bones. Yes, I would want to go back," former England manager Hoddle told Britain's Sky Sports on Sunday.

"Even if they felt they wanted me to go to the end of the season and wanted something else long term, I would be prepared to do that for the sake of the football club."

Hoddle was one of Tottenham's greatest players but his two years as manager ended in September 2003 after picking up four points from the opening six league games.

The 56-year-old has been out of management since leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2006 but remains popular with Spurs fans and is the second favourite with bookmakers.

Former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker has called on chairman Daniel Levy to give Hoddle another go.

Sherwood, who guided Tottenham to a 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday, was less forthright than Hoddle but insisted he would only be interested in the job as a long-term appointment.

"I don't want this job for 10 minutes; it makes no difference to me. It's either, are we going to go forward with it or are we not,?" the 44-year-old former Tottenham player told reporters.

"It's a great honour for me to represent them but it needs to be right for me. But first and foremost it needs to be right for the football club."

Another name being linked with the hotseat is Swansea City manager Michael Laudrup.

The 49-year-old Dane has consistently reiterated his commitment to the South Wales club and has no intention of leaving midway through the season.

"Tottenham is a big club...but I would never leave in the middle of the season," he told the South Wales Evening Post.

"When your name is linked with another club, I assume it is because someone thinks you are doing well."

Southampton's Mauricio Pochettino has also been mentioned as a possible appointment although he has confirmed that Spurs have not made contact with him.

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal is another high up on bookmakers' lists whilst Ajax boss Frank de Boer has ruled himself out of the running.

Iran coach and former Manchester United assistant manager Carlos Queiroz has also thrown his hat into the ring.

