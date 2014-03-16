Liberty completes F1 takeover, Ecclestone replaced
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
LONDON Tomas Rosicky's thunderous strike after 72 seconds was enough to secure a precious 1-0 derby victory for Arsenal over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to rekindle their Premier League title hopes.
Consecutive away league defeats had seen Arsenal lose ground at the top but they held off a spirited second-half revival by Spurs to move to join Liverpool on 62 points, four behind leaders Chelsea who were beaten at Aston Villa on Saturday.
Tottenham were caught on the counter-attack with only a minute on the clock and when the ball dropped to Rosicky 25 metres out on the right he lashed the ball first time into the top corner of Hugo Lloris's goal.
The home side, whose season is fizzling out, raised their game after the break and Nacer Chadli and Emmanuel Adebayor both failed to convert decent chances.
Tottenham's third consecutive defeat in all competitions left them fifth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester City who have played three games less.
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.
Former world number one players Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick headlined the International Tennis Hall of Fame's list of 2017 inductees announced on Monday.