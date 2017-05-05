LONDON Tottenham Hotspur have set the Premier League alight this season with their exciting brand of attacking football and manager Mauricio Pochettino says the London club are aiming to become one of the best in the world.

Second-placed Spurs can cut the gap on Chelsea to one point with a win at West Ham United later on Friday but are setting their sights on sustained success at home and in Europe under the Argentine coach and ambitious chairman Daniel Levy.

"Daniel is the first person who is creating a massive club for us and the fans because he is thinking, in the next few years, to take the club to the final level," Pochettino said at Tottenham's state-of-the-art training ground.

Spurs will move to Wembley for next season while a 61,000-seat stadium is built at their White Hart Lane home.

Pochettino believes the team's development on the pitch and that ground development can take them to the next level.

"With our signings and our work, we are creating a team that can, when we get the new stadium, be one of the best teams in the world," said the former Southampton manager.

"Daniel deserves a lot of credit in the three seasons I’ve been here," Pochettino added of the 55-year-old Levy, who has worked with 10 managers since taking over 16 years ago.

"If you have a great chairman, it’s important to recognise that. We are showing we are strong and that we try to fight for big things in the future. We are going in the right way."

Spurs are on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League for the second year in a row as they seek to compete with Europe's elite on a regular basis after years in the doldrums.

That success means some of their best players, including England full back Kyle Walker, have been linked with Europe's top teams, but Pochettino said his club were in control.

"Tottenham is a trending topic in all the rumours, we are champions ... We will decide which players will leave, who will stay and who we sign," said the former Argentina defender.

"We want to move the club to the last level," he added. "If we can do that in the next few years, maybe you will see the transfer rumours will stop."

