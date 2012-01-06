LONDON Jan 6 Tottenham Hotspur defender Michael Dawson will make his first appearance in more than four months against fourth division Cheltenham in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The central defender has recovered from an Achilles injury that has kept him out since August.

"It's great to have Michael coming back, he's been out quite a while now," manager Harry Redknapp said on the Premier League club's website (www.tottenham hotspur.com).

"He's worked hard to get back to fitness and is looking forward to playing."

Winger Aaron Lennon will also return after injuring his hamstring against Sunderland on Dec. 18, and will feature in a much-changed Tottenham side.

"We will change it around," added Redknapp, whose club are third in the league with a game in hand.

"That's no disrespect to Cheltenham, but we've played the same players (over Christmas and New Year) and we can't keep playing them. We need to use the squad." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alan Baldwin)