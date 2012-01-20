By Ken Ferris
| CHIGWELL, England
Leaders City, who won 5-1 at Spurs in August, are unbeaten
at home in the league this season but third-placed Tottenham
traditionally did well against the Manchester club before their
vast riches helped Roberto Mancini assemble his current side.
"I think we can go there and play really well on Sunday.
They will know they've had a game I'm sure," Redknapp told
reporters at Tottenham's training ground on Friday.
"We will go there with a positive team. I wouldn't want to
go there and sit back. I think we have got people who can hurt
them. I'm looking to go and take the game to them if we can.
They have got outstanding forward players and they are a good
team, but so are we."
Redknapp will have to juggle his side on Sunday with striker
Emmanuel Adebayor ineligible to play against his parent club
while on loan at Spurs.
He is poised to start with forward Jermain Defoe, the club's
top scorer with 11 goals despite often being on the bench.
"I've got Jermain. He has been bursting for a chance... so
he will get the opportunity to play. It's another big game. We
want to go there and get a result and play well and come away
with something from the game," he said
William Gallas and Sandro are not fit after suffering calf
strains while skipper Ledley King is very doubtful.
Spurs, five points behind City, started this season under a
cloud. Defeats by Manchester United and City followed their
first home game against Everton being postponed because of the
London riots that started in the Tottenham area.
Since then however, they have lost once in 19 league matches
to rise from bottom to third and although they remain outsiders,
a first title since their league and FA Cup double-winning year
in 1961 is not out of the question.
GREAT TIME
Asked about the 5-1 City hammering, Redknapp said: "We lost
goals early in the game. We had injuries. It was a difficult
game. The midfield wasn't what you would have expected us to
start the season with in all honesty."
Things are very different now.
"It's a great time of the season for us to be involved where
we are. Sitting two points behind (second-placed) Manchester
United and 10 points in front of Arsenal at this stage of the
season is not something that normally happens," Redknapp added.
"It has been an amazing season for us after we lost the
first two games. We had two bad beatings and to come back and be
where we are has been fantastic but we have just got to carry
that on now for the rest of the season and that's what we aim to
do.
"People keep saying Man United haven't played well. They
have got 48 points. God knows what's going to happen if they
start playing well. It's frightening."
Asked if a defeat would end Tottenham's title hopes, he
added: "I've said many times a six-point, seven-point,
eight-point lead can evaporate very quickly.
"I will have one eye on Arsenal's game (versus Manchester
United) as well after. We want to make sure we keep pushing on
and get that Champions League place. That's the key."
While Redknapp has troubles of his own - his court case on
tax evasion charges which he denies starts on Monday - he still
found time to joke about the controversy surrounding Mancini,
who has been criticised for waving imaginary red cards recently.
"(If he does that on Sunday) I will set (coach) Joe (Jordan)
on him. Joe speaks Italian, he can talk to him."
More seriously, Redknapp added: "I don't like it. Not for
me. I wouldn't do it. I don't like to see it. I don't think
there's any need for that really. But he has done a great job
there and whenever I have met him I've found him to be a really
good guy."
