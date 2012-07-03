* Portuguese signs three-year deal

LONDON, July 3 Andre Villas-Boas has signed a three-year contract as manager of Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The Portuguese replaces Harry Redknapp who was dismissed in June after nearly four years in charge at White Hart Lane.

"Tottenham Hotspur are a great club with a strong tradition and fantastic support, both at home and throughout the world. I feel privileged to become coach," Villas-Boas told the Spurs website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"This is one of the most exciting coaching positions in the Premier League. I have had several discussions with the chairman (Daniel Levy) and the board and I share their vision for the future progress of the club.

"This is a squad any coach would love to work with and together I believe we can bring success in the seasons ahead," the Portuguese added.

Tottenham finished fourth in the league last season under Redknapp but failed to qualify for the Champions League following Chelsea's victory over Bayern Munich in the final.

Villas-Boas, 34, spent only nine months in charge of Chelsea before being sacked by Russian owner Roman Abramovich in March following a series of poor results and media reports of dressing-room unrest.

Roberto Di Matteo took over at Chelsea in a caretaker capacity and led the club to victory in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Villas-Boas was appointed at Stamford Bridge in June 2011 on a three-year deal and Chelsea had to pay Porto 13.3 million pounds ($20.9 million) to trigger an escape clause in his contract with a team he led to the Europa League title and domestic double.

"We are constantly looking to move the club forward," said Spurs chairman Levy.

"It is important we now look to develop the potential within the squads at all levels while strengthening the first team in the summer in key positions with players who will become part of the future success of the club."

Villas-Boas brings with him two members of his backroom staff - first team fitness coach Jose Mario Rocha and Daniel Sousa, head of opposition scouting. ($1 = 0.6374 British pounds) (Editing by Ed Osmond)