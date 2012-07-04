By Mark Pangallo
LONDON, July 4 Iceland midfielder Gylfi
Sigurdsson has moved to Tottenham Hotspur from Bundesliga side
Hoffenheim, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old becomes the north London team's first
signing since they announced the appointment of Andre
Villas-Boas as manager on Tuesday.
"We are delighted to announce that we have completed the
transfer of Gylfi Sigurdsson from Hoffenheim," said a statement
on Tottenham's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).
Sigurdsson spent the second half of last season on loan at
Swansea City, where he scored seven goals in 19 appearances,
including one against Spurs at White Hart Lane.
