Jan 17 Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen and Younes Kaboul have returned to training but will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Swansea City, Spurs manager Tim Sherwood said on Friday.

Belgium international Vertonghen has not played since the 2-1 win at Fulham on Dec. 4, while Kaboul has not featured since the 6-0 defeat at Manchester City on Nov. 24.

"We've got a few lads back training now. Younes is training and Jan Vertonghen, but this game is going to come too soon for them," Sherwood told reporters.

Sherwood has been light on defensive options but his side have still picked up 10 points from the four games since he was appointed manager following the sacking of former boss Andre Villas-Boas.

"It's been a good week. We're pleased with the result from last Saturday and we're hoping we can get a positive one on Sunday," the 44-year-old said.

"We know if we play well we should go there and win the game. We have to be professional enough to go and do it."

Tottenham are currently sixth in the Premier League, eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal. (Reporting by Mark Young; editing by Toby Davis)