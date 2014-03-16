LONDON, March 16 Tomas Rosicky's thunderous strike after 72 seconds was enough to secure a precious 1-0 derby victory for Arsenal over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to rekindle their Premier League title hopes.

Consecutive away league defeats had seen Arsenal lose ground at the top but they held off a spirited second-half revival by Spurs to move to join Liverpool on 62 points, four behind leaders Chelsea who were beaten at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Tottenham were caught on the counter-attack with only a minute on the clock and when the ball dropped to Rosicky 25 metres out on the right he lashed the ball first time into the top corner of Hugo Lloris's goal.

The home side, whose season is fizzling out, raised their game after the break and Nacer Chadli and Emmanuel Adebayor both failed to convert decent chances.

Tottenham's third consecutive defeat in all competitions left them fifth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester City who have played three games less. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)