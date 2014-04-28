April 28 Tottenham Hotspur are two wins shy of equalling their highest Premier League points total but manager Tim Sherwood is still struggling to convince doubters that he is the right man to lead the side in the long run.

The former midfielder took charge of Spurs in December following the sacking of Andre Villas Boas after the 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool and has won 12 of his 20 games in charge to move the north London side up to sixth in the table.

After a hard-fought 1-0 win at in-form Stoke City on Saturday, victories at West Ham United and at home to Aston Villa in their final two matches of the season will see them equal last year's total of 73 points.

However, his impressive run of results has been hindered by an outspoken, volatile touchline persona and question marks about his tactics against the top teams.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City player has already ruled out working as an assistant if a new manager is appointed for next season but hoped his 60 percent win record would afford him more time in the role.

"I've done all right, you know, it's been hard. I've had to keep my discipline, I suppose, and my dignity, pride and just get on with the job," he was quoted as saying by British media on Monday.

"That's all I've tried to do. It is an honour to manage this football club and long may it continue."

Dutch coach Louis Van Gaal was tipped to take over from Sherwood but instead seems set to replace David Moyes at Manchester United, according to British media reports.

But Sherwood has still had to cope with former boss Glenn Hoddle, Ajax Amsterdam's Frank de Boer, Southampton boss Mauricio Pochettino and Moyes being linked with the role despite Sherwood having 12 months to run on his contract.

Sherwood said it was wrong that some managers had spoken about replacing him so publicly.

"At every press conference at our training centre, it was 'you're keeping the seat warm for someone else'. Yeah, I am but the seat's getting quite hot," Sherwood said.

"Every press conference I do it's 'this manager's coming in...Van Gaal...then Hoddle, this one and that one.' Some of these managers are actually touting themselves for my job. I don't think that's right.

"It's something that doesn't sit well with me. If anyone ever asks me about another job I just tell them that they've got another manager. Until they haven't got a manager and until I haven't got a job, say nothing."

Hopes had been high of a title challenge for Tottenham at the start of the campaign with over 100 million pounds spent on new recruits following the sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid for a world record fee.

But the likes of Erik Lamela and Roberto Soldado have proved expensive flops so far with Sherwood opting to field younger players such as Harry Kane and Nabil Bentaleb instead.

Saturday's victory over Stoke came thanks to a header from fullback Danny Rose and Sherwood said the style of goal showed the good work he had done to remodel the team following the loss of Welsh winger Bale.

"Last season we had Gareth Bale running up the field and sticking it in the top corner a number of times, 21 goals and nine assists. So we've had to find a different way to score goals," said Sherwood.

"To get your left-back inside the box and score a header shows the work that has been done. We have to be more expansive and open to play that way."

($1 = 0.5953 British Pounds) (Writing by Patrick Johnston; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)