LONDON Jan 1 Chelsea and Manchester City ended the first day of 2015 locked together at the top of the Premier League as City's 3-2 victory over Sunderland on Thursday was followed by a shock 5-3 defeat for Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea, previously beaten only once this season, looked set for another victory when Diego Costa scored after 18 minutes but rampant Spurs surged back with goals by Harry Kane, Danny Rose and Andros Townsend (penalty) to lead 3-1 at halftime.

Kane then fired in his second goal seven minutes after the restart and though Eden Hazard pulled one back, Nacer Chadli completed a memorable day for a hugely impressive Spurs with the fifth goal 12 minutes from time before John Terry got a late third for Chelsea.

City and Chelsea have 46 points from 20 games, an identical goal difference of plus-25 and have both scored 44 goals.

Manchester United are third on 37 points after a 1-1 draw at Stoke City, Southampton are fourth on 36 after beating Arsenal 2-0, with Spurs up to fifth on 34. (Writing by Mitch Phillips, editing by Tony Jimenez)