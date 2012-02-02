LONDON Feb 2 Tottenham Hotspur completed
the signing of New Zealand defender Ryan Nelsen on Thursday, the
Premier League club said.
The 34-year-old was released from his contract with
Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday, having missed most of the season
with a knee injury.
Nelsen, who made more than 150 appearances for Blackburn and
captained his country at the 2010 World Cup finals, will provide
defensive cover for Tottenham who loaned Sebastien Bassong to
Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.
Tottenham, who are third in the Premier League, have Younes
Kaboul, Ledley King, Michael Dawson and Willam Gallas as their
senior central defenders, although King is often unable to train
because of a knee condition.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)