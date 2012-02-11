LONDON Feb 11 Emmanuel Adebayor scored
one goal and set up four as Tottenham Hotspur thumped Newcastle
United 5-0 to strengthen their grip on third place in the
Premier League.
Spurs were two up after six minutes and had established a
four-goal lead by halftime with new signing Louis Saha on target
twice and Benoit Assou-Ekotto and Niko Kranjcar also netting at
White Hart Lane.
Adebayor then got on the scoresheet midway through the
second half, volleying in a Saha header as Spurs moved on to 53
points from 25 games, five behind leaders Manchester United who
went top after a 2-1 win at home to Liverpool.
Home fans sang "There's only one Harry Redknapp" in support
of the manager they hope chooses to stay at the club rather than
take over as England boss, a post he is widely tipped to fill
after Fabio Capello's resignation this week.
