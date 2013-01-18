(Adds Villas-Boas quotes, details)

By Ken Ferris

LONDON Jan 18 Tottenham Hotspur received a blow ahead of Sunday's clash with Premier League leaders Manchester United when Brazil midfielder Sandro was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The 23-year-old was forced off with a knee problem after landing awkwardly in the 0-0 draw with Queens Park Rangers in the league on Saturday and had surgery earlier this week.

"Following consultation with the knee surgeon, the club can report that Sandro is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season," Spurs said on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) on Friday.

Sandro, who joined Spurs in 2010 from Internacional and has made 27 appearances this season, injured his anterior cruciate ligament and lateral meniscus at Loftus Road.

"Sandro was in outstanding form and will be missed, for sure. At the same time, we're fortunate that we can trust the likes of Scott Parker, Tom (Huddlestone), Jake (Livermore) and Tom Carroll," said manager Andre Villas-Boas.

Sandro is likely to see his midfield spot taken by 32-year-old England international Parker, who is back after an Achilles injury he picked up towards the end of last season.

Parker was in the team for the FA Cup third-round win over Coventry City and although he has yet to start a league game this term, Villas-Boas sees him as the ideal replacement.

"Scott was out at the beginning of the season and he's going to be a major boost for us in midfield," the Spurs manager told reporters at the club's training ground.

"Tom Huddlestone showed good levels in the game against Coventry and Jake Livermore was always there threatening, so I think we will be fine."

ON HOLD

Sandro's injury means Livermore is unlikely to join former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp at QPR on loan because Tottenham have no plans to sign a replacement for the Brazilian.

"The only thing we've done at the moment is hold on to our midfielders," Villas-Boas added. "We've put on hold the movement of Jake's possible loan to another club."

Spurs are fourth with 40 points from 22 games ahead of the visit of leaders Manchester United on Sunday (1600 GMT) and Vilas-Boas believes their home form since the 3-2 win at Old Trafford in September will be an important factor.

"What we've changed from the time we played United is that we have improved our form at home," he said. "That is something United will recognise.

"White Hart Lane is never an easy place to come. We're also on a great run of results and we will create big difficulties fort United if we approach the game in the right manner.

"They've been on an amazing run since our win (there). We now play them when they are at their strongest and confident about their game with the return of important players like (Nemanja) Vidic and (Wayne) Rooney. They come here at their maximum strength.

"If we start well, if we're focused on the task, with the players we have we can achieve a result." (Additional reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Justin Palmer and Pritha Sarkar)