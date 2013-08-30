(Changes slugline, adds Lamela signing confirmed)

Aug 30 Tottenham Hotspur reached agreement to sign Argentine forward Erik Lamela from AS Roma for a club record fee of 35 million euros ($46.29 million) on Friday and also welcomed Romanian defender Vlad Chiriches.

The Premier League side gave no transfer fee for Lamela, 21, but Roma, whose shares are traded on the Milan stock exchange, said on Wednesday the deal was for 30 million euros ($39.67 million) plus five million linked to performance.

Spain striker Roberto Soldado became the north London club's record signing when he joined Andre Villas-Boas's squad from Valencia this month for 30 million euros.

Spurs, who finished fifth in the league last season and missed out on a Champions League place to local rivals Arsenal, who they visit on Sunday, have been busy strengthening their squad while waiting for their Wales forward Gareth Bale to move to Real Madrid for a world record fee.

Media reports have said Bale's move will net Tottenham about 100 million euros.

Brazil midfielder Paulinho, who was briefly the club's record signing before Soldado joined, and Belgium winger Nacer Chadli have also moved to White Hart Lane in the transfer window while Chiriches is the latest addition.

The 23-year-old Chiriches, who has 19 caps, helped Steaua Bucharest win the Romanian league last season.

British media put that transfer fee at about 8.5 million pounds ($13.17 million).

Chiriches will provide defensive cover after the departures of Frenchman William Gallas and Steven Caulker.

($1 = 0.6455 British pounds)

