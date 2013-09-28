LONDON, Sept 28 John Terry headed a second-half equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw for Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday as the managerial battle between Jose Mourinho and his former apprentice Andre Villas-Boas ended in stalemate.

The hosts dominated the first half and took the lead when Gylfi Sigurdsson finished a flowing move, but the halftime introduction of Juan Mata turned the game in Chelsea's favour.

Mata's curling free kick was headed in by Terry 20 minutes after the interval and Chelsea piled on the pressure until referee Mike Dean controversially sent off striker Fernando Torres with 10 minutes left.

Torres, who was booked earlier in the game for a needless trip on Jan Vertonghen was given a second yellow card after an innocuous aerial challenge with the same player.

Spurs remained two points clear of Chelsea. Arsenal play at Swansea City later after Manchester City visit Aston Villa and Manchester United host West Bromwich Albion. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)