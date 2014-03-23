LONDON, March 23 Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood was delighted with the character his side showed in recovering from a 2-0 deficit to beat Southampton 3-2 on Sunday.

After giving his players a public dressing down following the 4-0 defeat at Chelsea three weeks ago he said they had responded brilliantly.

"You have to find a way to win," Sherwood, whose side moved back into fifth place in the Premier League, said.

"It wasn't free-flowing, it wasn't fantastic football. Last year we had Gareth Bale, a world class player, who is going to dribble past four or five and stick it in the top corner.

"But we haven't got him any more and we have to find other ways to win. We've had a hiccough and we have come back and on the back of two or three really poor results, we have shown character and that's what I am looking for."

Sherwood, a former Spurs player who was given an 18-month contract after Andre Villas-Boas was sacked in December, added: "I can't tell you everything I said at halftime but it weren't pretty.

"I wasn't ranting and raving, it was measured, it was considered. I am not making excuses for the players but I think the European games in midweek take their toll."

Christian Eriksen, who had not scored two in a senior match before, told Sky Sports: "We got a little speech at halftime and we were way better in the second half."

Tottenham are six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal who also have a game in hand meaning their hopes of playing in the Champions League next season are slim. (Writing by Steve Tongue; editing by Martyn Herman)