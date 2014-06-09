LONDON, June 9 Former United States goalkeeper Brad Friedel has signed a new one-year contract to stay at Tottenham Hotspur until 2015, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Friedel will combine playing with a role as an ambassador for the London club, including a special focus on the U.S., Spurs announced on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

The 43-year-old stopper made a Premier League record 310 consecutive appearances between 2004 and 2012 playing for Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

He spent most of the 2013-14 season on the bench as reserve for French international goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Friedel made 82 appearances for the United States and represented his country at two World Cups. (Reporting by Tim Collings, editing by Ken Ferris)