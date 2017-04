LONDON Dec 16 Tottenham Hotspur sacked coach Andre Villas-Boas on Monday, a day after the London club were thrashed 5-0 at home by Liverpool, the Premier League club said in a statement on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

The Portuguese coach, who took over in July 2012, had been under pressure after Spurs lost 6-0 to Manchester City last month, having spent a huge amount on transfers during the close season. (Editing by Justin Palmer)