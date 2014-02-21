LONDON Feb 21 Tottenham Hotspur head coach Tim Sherwood has thanked fans who travelled to the Ukraine for Thursday's Europa League match against Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk despite violent unrest in the country's capital Kiev.

Just over 100 Spurs supporters made the journey to the Dnipro Arena and left disappointed after the Ukrainian side, managed by former Tottenham boss Juande Ramos, claimed a 1-0 victory thanks to Yevhen Konoplyanka's penalty.

"The players were not expecting any of our fans to travel due to all the troubles in Kiev but I told them they would be sure to be in attendance because they always have been there for us," Sherwood, who was taking charge of his first European game as a manager in the last 32 first-leg clash, said on the club website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"Even when I was a player they have always travelled wherever we played.

"The boys were certainly grateful to have our fans represented out there as was everyone at the football club so we would like to say a massive thank you to those fans who travelled all the way to Dnipro - we know it was far from the easiest trip for them."

Spurs, who are fifth in the Premier League on 50 points from 26 matches, could recall Hugo Lloris, Kyle Walker, Younes Kaboul, Mousa Dembele, Aaron Lennon and Emmanuel Adebayor for their trip to Norwich City on Sunday after they were rested against Dnipro.

Sherwood will be without injured defender Vlad Chiriches and wide player Erik Lamela against Chris Hughton's side, but said Brazilian midfielder Sandro is "getting nearer" to a return to first-team action after suffering with a calf problem. (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)