April 29 Glenn Hoddle has ruled out a return as Tottenham Hotspur manager and says Tim Sherwood's claims that the former England boss is touting for his job is just an attempt to try and deflect attention away from pressure at White Hart Lane.

Hoddle, widely regarded as one of Tottenham's greatest players, managed the club for two years before being sacked in September 2003 after his team took just four points from their opening six league games.

The 56-year-old has not managed since leaving Wolverhampton Wanders in 2006 but remains a Spurs fan favourite and has been talked of as a contender should the Premier League club decide to appoint a new manager in the summer.

"I have read in the papers and seen it on the Internet that I am the favourite for this job, that job, virtually every job. That I am ready, that I am desperate to get back into management, that I am touting for this or that job," he wrote in a column in The Bleacher Report UK website.

"But I am not. I am not applying."

Former Spurs midfielder Sherwood took temporary charge of the club in December after the dismissal of Andre Villas Boas and has been subjected to continued speculation about his future.

He has accused Hoddle, amongst others, of touting for his job in an attempt to unseat him in the Spurs dugout, from where he guided them to a 1-0 win at Stoke City on Saturday.

Spurs are currently sixth overall with two games left.

"Tim Sherwood must obviously feel under pressure to take what has happened and what has been in the public domain for some time now and choose to interpret that as me touting for his job," Hoddle wrote.

"The truth of the matter is vastly different, and I can imagine by naming me he is deflecting attention from himself, which is fair enough -- managers do it all the time." (Reporting By Sam Holden, editing by Alan Baldwin)