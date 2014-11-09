LONDON Nov 9 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino knows he must find a solution to his side's poor form after they fell to a 2-1 Premier League defeat by Stoke City at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Spurs striker Harry Kane, making his first league start of the season, had an early header saved but it was one-way traffic after that as first-half goals from Bojan Krkic and Jonathan Walters put Stoke in control.

Nacer Chadli pulled a goal back for Spurs with an exquisite second-half volley, but Pochettino's side failed to find an equaliser and have now suffered three defeats in four league games to drop to 12th in the table with 14 points from 11 matches.

"It was disappointing and frustrating," Pochettino told the BBC. "It is a shame because we started the game great.

"But once we conceded the first goal it all changed, we took rash decisions and looked uncomfortable on the ball and made a lot of mistakes.

"We were more comfortable in the second half but then 2-0 down it is difficult.

"We scored but in the end it was a very disappointing result and in the next few days we will try to find a solution and change our mentality."

Spurs, who beat Asteras Tripolis in the Europa League on Thursday, are six points worse off than they were at this stage last season and Pochettino said they must improve quickly.

"When you are up in a game your motivation is full and maybe we are very disappointed and frustrated and our players feel that frustration," he said.

"We need to look forward, work hard, change and find the solution. That is my job.

"It is clear if you see the result we need to improve a lot. In football you need time but you never get a long time."

A second away win of the season lifted Stoke to ninth with 15 points and manager Mark Hughes could celebrate a job well done.

"I was really pleased with the manner of the performance," the Welshman said. "We had a game plan and executed it to the letter.

"We were always a threat, we had a good shape about us, when we had the ball we broke with pace and precision and scored two goals as a consequence." (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)