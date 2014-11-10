LONDON Nov 10 Tottenham Hotspur striker Emmanuel Adebayor says negativity from home fans has damaged the team's confidence and means they might be better off playing away from White Hart Lane.

The north London club endured their fourth defeat in six home league games this season when they lost 2-1 to Stoke City on Sunday.

Spurs fans were quick to voice their unhappiness during a lacklustre display, with a chorus of boos only drowned out by conveniently timed music blasted from the stadium's speakers at the final whistle.

Adebayor, a second-half substitute against Stoke, claims fans are making it hard for the team to perform and the atmosphere is causing some players to go missing in home matches.

"I think it might be better to play away from home at the moment because at least we know beforehand we are guaranteed to be booed because they want their home club to win," the Togo international told reporters.

"But when you are playing at home and your own fans start booing you after a few minutes then it is harder.

"When you are playing in front of your own crowd you want them to support you. But now it is like going through a sad moment and your family not welcoming you home. That's the worst thing ever because you have nowhere to go.

"I was on the bench against Stoke and, though I could not see everything as clear as night, I could see that nobody wanted the ball. Right now, to tell you the truth, I think a lot of players when they put on the shirt and go out on to the pitch are finding it hard in the head."

Adebayor has scored twice in 12 appearances for Spurs this season and has come in for criticism from fans and pundits.

The striker says he is working hard to overcome his poor form and that people should not confuse his languid playing style for laziness.

He also called for more respect from fans after a career that has seen him play for some of Europe's biggest clubs.

"I think in football too many people forget so quickly what you have done," said Adebayor, whose former clubs include Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

"So instead of booing people, which will make it even worse, I think it is sometimes better to support them and give them what they need to perform on the pitch. Obviously I have been through a lot in life so I am used to it.

"It's hard for the players. It's not their fault and it's not the fans' fault either because the fans want to see a result, the fans want to see a response and things are not going our way at the moment. We just have to fight as a team and as a club to find a solution. The quicker the better."

Spurs are 12th in the table with 14 points from their opening 11 games, and visit Hull City next after the two-week international break.

