Liberty completes F1 takeover, Ecclestone replaced
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur defender Younes Kaboul will be free to play against Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday after Spurs successfully appealed to the FA against his sending off in Saturday's defeat at Chelsea.
The Frenchman conceded a penalty and was dismissed by referee Michael Oliver for a foul on Samuel Eto'o in the 59th minute of the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge with the score at 0-0.
Eden Hazard converted the spot-kick to put Chelsea ahead and Spurs then collapsed conceding three more goals in the last half-an-hour to lose 4-0.
In a statement on their website (www.thefa.com), the FA confirmed an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing upheld Tottenham's claim of wrongful dismissal.
"The player's one-match suspension has therefore been withdrawn with immediate effect," the FA said.
Spurs face Benfica in their Europa League Round of 16 first leg match at White Hart Lane on Thursday before facing their fiercest rivals who beat them 1-0 at the Emirates in September before knocking them out of the FA Cup in January.
Spurs go into the match in urgent need of a morale-boosting victory, not only to restore their confidence after Saturday's hammering but also to keep alive their receding hopes of finishing in the top four this season and securing a Champions League place.
They are currently fifth with 53 points from 29 matches, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City who have played three matches less. Arsenal are third on 59 points, seven behind leaders Chelsea.
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.
Former world number one players Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick headlined the International Tennis Hall of Fame's list of 2017 inductees announced on Monday.