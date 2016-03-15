Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is loving his duel with Leicester City forward and England team mate Jamie Vardy for the Premier League golden boot this season.

Kane, who finished runner-up in the scoring charts last season with 21, netted twice in Sunday's 2-0 win over Aston Villa to take his tally to 19 goals, level with top scorer Vardy and just ahead of Everton's Romelu Lukaku (18) and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (16).

"It's good fun. It's good competition, to be up there and fighting for the golden boot. There's a few people going for it during the run-in," the 22-year-old told British media.

"I'm sure Jamie was watching our game and he'll want to go and score a couple. It's good competition - it's what keeps you alive. So we'll see what happens at the end of the season."

Spurs, who trail the Foxes in the table by five points with eight games left to play, host German side Borussia Dortmund in the last-16 of the Europa League on Thursday and face Bournemouth in the league three days later.

