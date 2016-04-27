Striker Harry Kane says Tottenham Hotspur's chances of winning the Premier League are out of their hands but the team will not give up on efforts to overhaul leaders Leicester City in the final three games of the season.

The Foxes opened a seven-point lead at the top of the standings after second-placed Spurs drew 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion on Monday and Claudio Ranieri's men could win the title if they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

"It's disappointing," Kane, the league's top scorer with 24 goals, told British media. "All we can do is move forwards and see what happens this weekend.

"I don't think it's over. There are still three games left. If Leicester lose the next game, you just never know, with the pressure.

"Obviously, it is now going to be a lot, lot harder, and it's not in our hands. It's in Leicester's hands. If they win, they win. We've just got to go out and win our remaining three games."

Tottenham have not tasted success in the league since they won the title in 1961, while Leicester have never won a top-flight crown.

"It's been a fantastic season so far, and we can't get too down about the West Brom result," Kane added.

"It's a gutting feeling. We wanted to win the game but there are still three games left, and we can't just fold it in. We've got to keep fighting until the end."

