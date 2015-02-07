LONDON Feb 7 Bent double with his fists clenched in celebration, it was clear how much it meant to Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane to score two goals and win the north London derby against Arsenal on Saturday.

In an era when the local-boy-made-good is becoming an increasingly rare tale, Kane is, as the Tottenham fans proudly exclaim, one of their own -- and his goals in the 2-1 victory at White Hart Lane will only cement him further in their affections.

Kane's rise to prominence is so dramatic that it seems remarkable that at the beginning of the season he was only deemed good enough to start in the Europa League and League Cup.

Although goals against AEL Limassol and Asteras Tripolis hinted at potential, a double against Arsenal to secure only Tottenham's sixth victory in the last 45 north London derbies is something altogether more impressive.

"The fans were incredible, the atmosphere was like lightning and I will remember this for the rest of my career," Kane told BT Sport.

"My first London derby and to win the way we did by digging deep, it's incredible. I probably won't sleep tonight."

His tally of 22 goals in all competitions is even more remarkable when you consider that he started his first Premier League match in November.

Since then he has scored 11 goals in 14 top-flight games and four in his last two.

Saturday's efforts bore the hallmark of a player with all the tools needed to make his mark at the highest level.

His first came with Arsenal leading 1-0 from Mesut Ozil's first-half strike and was a tap-in at the far post when he showed the intelligence to find space in a crowded box.

His second, a towering header when he arched his neck to send a cross looping back across the keeper and into the far corner four minutes from time, was reminiscent of former England striker Alan Shearer.

With England manager Roy Hodgson watching in the stands, Kane may get his chance to emulate the ex-Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United forward on the international stage sooner rather than later.

