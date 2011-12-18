LONDON Dec 18 Tottenham Hotspur winger Aaron Lennon could be out for weeks after suffering a suspected torn hamstring, manager Harry Redknapp said after Sunday's 1-0 win over Sunderland lifted them back to third in the Premier League.

"Lennon felt the tear. He has no chance for Thursday," Redknapp told reporters. "He felt it go. It will be weeks if it's a tear."

Tottenham play Chelsea, two points behind them in fourth although Spurs have a game in hand, at White Hart Lane on Thursday.

Lennon went off after 27 minutes and was replaced by Russian Roman Pavlyuchenko, who scored the 61st-minute goal.

Pavlyuchenko has not started a league game this season but Redknapp said he wanted the 30-year-old to stay despite being linked to a move in the January transfer window.

"I'd like to keep him. People say Pav is going and we're looking for a striker but it is difficult to find anyone better," he said. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)