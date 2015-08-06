Hugo Lloris reacts during a soccer match at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is likely to miss the Premier League opener against Manchester United on Saturday as the France international has not yet fully recovered from a fractured wrist, manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

The 28-year-old Lloris, who captains both Tottenham and France, picked up the injury during the close season. He joined Spurs from Lyon for 8 million pounds ($12.39 million) in 2012.

Lloris returned from injury to play 35 minutes during Wednesday's 2-0 win over AC Milan, but Pochettino warned that he might not be ready for a full game.

"He played 35 minutes and it was fantastic to see," Argentine Pochettino was quoted as saying by the London Evening Standard.

"It was very positive today to assess him, but maybe he is not ready for 90 minutes.

"But it's very important he is ready to come back."

Lloris made 110 saves and kept eight clean sheets in the Premier League last season as Spurs finished fifth.

($1 = 0.6456 pounds)

(Reporting By Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)