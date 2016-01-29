It is just a matter of time before a steadily improving Tottenham Hotspur start challenging for the biggest honours in club football, captain Hugo Lloris said.

Mauricio Pochettino's charges sit fourth in the Premier League table, five points behind surprise leaders Leicester City, and many have tipped them to be involved in the title race.

"We have to push ourselves together. Spirit is so important in football because it's a collective sport," Lloris told the club website.

"The team is young but we are nearly at the level to be ready to compete (for trophies). It's just a matter of time but, with this mentality and this atmosphere, things are improving quicker than normal.

"We always want to improve and to develop our mentality to become a winning team. The road is still long but we feel we are improving all together and we are starting to be very hungry for the next few months and next few years."

Spurs are just back from a training camp and team-bonding session in Barcelona and Lloris said he enjoyed the trip ahead of their FA Cup fourth round test against third tier side Colchester United on Saturday.

"It's been great and exactly what the staff and manager expected from these few days. We've spent time all together breaking up the routine and it was perfect," the France skipper said.

"Now we have Colchester and everyone knows about cup competitions - to keep going you need to be great and be lucky with the draw."

