July 10 France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has signed a new five-year contract at Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Lloris, 27, joined Spurs from Lyon in 2012 for 8 million pounds ($13.61 million).

"I spoke with the chairman (Daniel Levy) and I know the club is as ambitious as ever," Lloris told the club's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"I enjoy a great relationship with the club and the fans. The arrival of (new manager) Mauricio Pochettino is important as well. I have a good feeling with him. He is also ambitious.

"Everything is clear in my head, and if I've signed a new contract it's because I trust the club and I'm sure we will progress in a positive way."

Tottenham finished sixth last season to qualify for the playoff round of the Europa League.

Lloris captained France as they reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Brazil.

