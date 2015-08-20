(Adds dropped word in lead)

Aug 20 After spending eight weeks out with a knee injury, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Ryan Mason says he is almost back to full fitness and hopes to get a full 90 minutes under his belt for the first time this season against Leicester City on Saturday.

Mason came off the bench during Spurs' opening day 1-0 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League and made his first start in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Stoke City at White Hart Lane, where he was substituted in the 69th minute.

"I had eight weeks out injured but I was professional, I did everything right and I feel good," the 24-year-old said.

"There is nothing like match fitness and like I said, I was starting to feel it on 60 minutes but hopefully if I'm playing next week (against Leicester) I'll be able to complete the 90 minutes," he added.

Mason, who earned his one England cap in a friendly against Italy in March, picked up the injury after a clash with Jack Wilshere during a training session with the England team in June, forcing him to pull of international fixtures that month.

Mason said his fitness would improve after getting more than an hour against Stoke.

"Perhaps I blew up in the second half (against Stoke), my legs went a bit but I'll feel better for it next week and hopefully I'll chip in again," he added.