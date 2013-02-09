Gareth Bale of Tottenham Hotspur takes a shot at goal as Newcastle United's Steven Taylor stretches to block during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON The unstoppable Gareth Bale scored twice in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday while rivals Chelsea and Arsenal also won to add spice to the race for the Champions League spots.

Chelsea stayed third in the standings, a point ahead of Spurs, after a 4-1 home success over third-bottom Wigan Athletic while 10-man Arsenal lost Jack Wilshere to injury but still beat Sunderland 1-0 away thanks to Santi Cazorla's strike.

Arsenal leapfrogged Everton into fifth with David Moyes' side visiting leaders Manchester United on Sunday (1600 GMT). Second-placed Manchester City can cut United's advantage to six points if they win at Southampton later on Saturday (1730).

Basement side Queens Park Rangers suffered a big blow in a 4-1 defeat at Swansea City but fourth-bottom Reading failed to increase the six-point gap with a 2-1 loss at Stoke City. Mid-table Norwich City and Fulham managed a goalless stalemate.

Spurs' Wales midfielder Bale netted his fourth and fifth goals in four games for club and country to again almost single-handedly inspire the north Londoners in the fourth and final Champions League qualifying spot.

"Newcastle were on a good run of form, so it was always going to be a hard game," Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas told the BBC.

"We stepped it up in the second half and showed team spirit to get three points. Both sides had chances. We showed more determination in the second half and took control."

Bale struck first with a dipping free kick after five minutes with James Perch failing to jump in the visitors' wall before Lewis Holtby wasted three chances to increase the lead.

Newcastle's French forward Yoan Gouffran then grabbed his first Premier League goal since signing last month when his effort was deflected in midway through the first half but he later needed oxygen for a shin injury and was substituted.

Spurs lost their way slightly and introduced Emmanuel Adebayor with the Togo striker only having returned from the African Nations Cup on Friday despite his team being knocked out last Sunday.

The home side's pressure eventually paid off against a side who had won their last two games when Bale ran through and finished with aplomb after 78 minutes before missing an easy chance for a hat-trick in stoppage time.

Arsenal duo Wilshere and Theo Walcott, instrumental in England's 2-1 friendly win over Brazil on Wednesday, again combined to set up Cazorla for the 35th-minute winner at Sunderland.

JENKINSON SENT OFF

The Londoners were utterly dominant in the first half but the situation changed after the break with midfielder Wilshere limping off and defender Carl Jenkinson being sent off for two bookings after 62 minutes.

Arsene Wenger's side held on in the face of late pressure but Rafael Benitez's Chelsea avoided any home nerves against plucky Wigan.

Ramires finished off in style after a good pass by Fernando Torres for the 23rd-minute opener and Eden Hazard doubled the lead 11 minutes into the second half.

Shaun Maloney pulled one back after 58 minutes but England's midweek goal hero Frank Lampard again underlined why most Chelsea supporters want him to be offered another contract when he made it 3-1. Marko Marin added a fourth in injury time.

QPR, four points adrift at the bottom, were never in the game at Swansea with striker Loic Remy missing through injury and fans will be aghast at their weak display.

Cut-price Spanish striker Michu continued his sensational debut Premier League season with two more goals in the 4-1 thumping to take his season's tally to 15. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)