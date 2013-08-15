LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's record signing Roberto Soldado hopes to get at least 20 goals in his first season in English soccer by adapting quickly to the physical nature of the Premier League.

The Spain striker, who joined the London club from Valencia this month for 30 million euros, netted 30 goals in 46 games for Valencia in all competitions last term and is targeting another high-scoring season with Spurs.

"Man, to give an exact figure is complicated. My objective is to score more than 20 goals which I think is a good amount," the 28-year-old told Reuters Television.

"It won't be easy but with hard work and the help of my team mates, I am sure I am going to get there."

After only two weeks in London, Soldado said he was still adapting to his new environment but enjoying all the attention.

His strong presence and penalty box skills should fit well with the more aggressive style of English play.

But Soldado, who is preparing to face Crystal Palace in Tottenham's league opener on Sunday after netting a penalty on his debut in a 1-1 draw with Espanyol in a friendly last weekend, said he expected some changes from La Liga.

MORE PHYSICAL

"I think the Premier League is played in a stronger intensity than La Liga," added the prolific Soldado, who has scored six times in 11 games for his country.

"In the Premier, the physical side is harder than in Spain and, because of that, I want to show my commitment to fight for this shirt in the best possible way."

Spurs, who finished fifth last season to miss out on Champions League qualification, have strengthened their squad in the transfer window with further additions such as Brazil midfielder Paulinho and Belgium winger Nacer Chadli.

Having lost out yet again to arch rivals Arsenal on a qualifying berth for Europe's elite club competition on the last day of the season, they are determined to make amends.

"Our main goal is the Champions League," Soldado said.

"We know it is not easy because competition in the Premier League is strong. But I have to deal with it match by match, playing every week and trying to get three points from every game and that is the only way in every match.

"That's the only way we can reach our objectives and hopefully get to something bigger."

Soldado was speaking at the launch of Tottenham's new shirt for Cup games, sponsored by Asian-based insurance group AIA. (Writing by Tony Goodson, editing by Sonia Oxley)