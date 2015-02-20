LONDON Feb 20 Tottenham Hotspur cleared another hurdle in their quest to build a new 56,000-capacity stadium after Britain's High Court rejected a compulsory land purchase order appeal by a local business on Friday.

Archway Sheet Metal Works were challenging the order made in March 2012 that ruled they would have to make way for the 400 million pound ($614.08 million) stadium.

The family firm is based a few metres away from the North Stand at Tottenham's current White Hart Lane home. In November, a fire gutted the premises.

Mr Justice Dove ruled there was "no legal flaw" in the decision-making process after the company claimed the CPO was "unlawful and invalid".

More than 70 local businesses have been successfully relocated on the site that Tottenham, sixth in the Premier League, hope to turn into a new stadium by the 2018-19 season.

